Theresa Gray Vest, 67, passed away Monday, May 15, 2023, at her residence. Funeral will be Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Parkway Funeral Home Chapel, at 12:00 p.m. with Rev. Barry Cater and Darrin Kerby officiating.  Burial will be in Midway Memorial Gardens.  Visitation will be Thursday, May 18, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home.  