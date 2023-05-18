Theresa Gray Vest, 67, passed away Monday, May 15, 2023, at her residence. Funeral will be Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Parkway Funeral Home Chapel, at 12:00 p.m. with Rev. Barry Cater and Darrin Kerby officiating. Burial will be in Midway Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Thursday, May 18, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
