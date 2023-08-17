Doris Henson, age 86, passed away Thursday August 10, 2023 in Bowling Green, KY.
The Moulton, Ala. native was the daughter of the late Joseph and Maggie Letson and wife of the late Paul Henson. She was preceded in death by a son Joseph Henson.
Doris was a current member of Burton Memorial Baptist Church.
She is survived by one daughter, Necia Gazdziak (David); one sister, Lois Harville (YZ); three grandchildren; one great-grandson several nieces and nephews.
She was laid to rest at Bowling Green Gardens in Bowling Green, KY.
Commented