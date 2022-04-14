Erik Dee Jason Gillespie, 47, passed away Monday, April 4, 2022. Memorial service was Sunday, April 10, 2022, at Parkway Funeral Home with Billy Abstance officiating.
He is survived by his mother, Carol Hale.
