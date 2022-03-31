Gwena Faye Mitchell Stark, 82, passed away Thursday, March 24, 2022, at her residence. Graveside service will be Sunday, April 3, 2022, at Midway Memorial Gardens, at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Wannell Scott officiating and Parkway Funeral Home directing.
