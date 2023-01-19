Durmon Ray McDaniel, 63, passed away January 7, 2023. Funeral was Saturday at Freeman Tabernacle M.B. Church with the Rev. Timothy Perryman officiating. Burial was in Moulton Memory Gardens with Reynolds Funeral Home directing.
