Clark Douglas Letson, 74, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020, at his residence. Funeral was Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Lawrence Funeral Home. Burial was in Jones Chapel Cemetery.
Clark was the husband of the late Shelia Blaxton Letson.
