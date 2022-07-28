Roberta Maxine Reed, 79, passed away Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Decatur Morgan Hospital. Graveside service was Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Morris Chapel Cemetery with Gary Freeman officiating. Parkway Funeral Home assisted the family.
