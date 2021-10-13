Ruth Ann Hayes, 82, passed away Friday, October 8, 2021, at Huntsville Hospital. Funeral was Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at Lawrence Funeral Home. Burial was in Moulton Memory Gardens.
Ruth was married to the late Bill Hayes.
