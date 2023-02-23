Timothy Eugene Couch, 61, passed away Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at his residence. Funeral was Friday, February 17, 2023, at Parkway Funeral Home Chapel with Andy McKelvey officiating. Burial was in Caddo Cemetery.
