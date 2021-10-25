Lillie Mae Sanderson, 92, of Moulton passed away Friday, October 22, 2021 at her home. Visitation was from 1 till 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 24 at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service followed at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with Jesse Reeder officiating. Burial was in Moulton Memory Gardens.
Born on August 26, 1929 to the late Fred and Julia Woodard Henderson, Lillie Mae was a member of Moulton Baptist Church. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Survivors include her son, Phil Sanderson (Kathy); daughter, Kaye Hultman (John); grandchildren, Ben Sanderson (April), Julie Coan (Brad), Laura Pugh (Chris), and Jim Hultman; great-grandchildren, Bailey Sanderson, Levi Sanderson, Katie Mae Coan, Annabelle Coan, Mac Pugh, and Eli Pugh.
Mrs. Sanderson was preceded in death by her husband, Harley Sanderson; parents; brothers, Wilbur, Clifton, and Aaron Henderson; and sister, Anna Bell Little.
Pallbearers were Ben Sanderson, Levi Sanderson, Brad Coan, Chris Pugh, Don Henderson, and Larry Speake.
The family extends special thanks to her caregiver, Charlene Chandler, Dorinda Porter of Southern Care Hospice, and Dr. Faye Wilson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lawrence County Public Library or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
