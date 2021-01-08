 

Sam Spruell, 63, of Mt.  Hope, Alabama, passed away Thursday, January 7, 2021, at St. Vincent in Birmingham, Alabama.

He is survived by his wife, Lynn Spruell; a son, Jonathon Spruell  (Kristi); daughter,  Elizabeth Rhodes (Ricky); mother, Sue Spruell; sister, Judy Spruell; brother,  Wayne Spruell (Sherry); five grandchilren, Shelby, Madi, Max, Mia, and Cam.

He was preceded in death by his father, Hershel Spruell.

There will be a private family-only service.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to The Caring Place in Mt. Hope, AL.

Paypal: paypal.me/caringplace

Venmo: Caring-Place