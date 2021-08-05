Christine Hitt Campbell, 95, passed away Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Funeral was Friday, July 30, 2021, at Parkway Funeral Home with Reverend Tim Brannon and Reverend Kenny Rogers officiating.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Latest News
- 'Snakeman' looks to spread joys of table tennis beyond Games
- Griner leads US to gold medal game with 79-59 win vs Serbia
- EXPLAINER: The impact of Joe Biden's new fuel economy rules
- For the gold: It's the US and France, again, for Tokyo title
- Olympic Latest: Heavyweight wins Cuba's 3rd boxing gold
- Americans win beach gold medal, and Ross completes the set
- LEADING OFF: Local rivalries, Phils vs Mets for NL East lead
- Recreation at risk as Lake Powell dips to historic low
Most Popular
Articles
- Town Creek woman arrested for drug possession in Moulton
- Decatur man arrested in connection to Lawrence County burglaries
- Moulton man charged with possession of meth
- Playing for a friend: With a heavy heart Cobb takes over as Hubbard's quarterback
- Trinity man, woman charged in East Lawrence theft
- From the Rodeo to the gridiron: Montgomery brings hard earned lessons to football
- Three charged with drug possession
- Smith ready to lead Hatton back to playoffs
- Moulton man arrested for drug possession
- Trinity man arrested for burglary in East Lawrence
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Latest e-Edition
PLEASE NOTEThe Moulton Advertiser E-edition is now only available to Print Subscribers at no additional charge. In order to access the E-Edition you will have to Register on our website by creating an E-Edition Account: Click Here To Sign Up Once you have created on E-Edition account and are logged in, you will need to enter your Print Subscription account number to validate your account. Validation is a one-time process. To view the E-Edition after validation, simply log back into our website by using the E-Edition account information that you created. If you do not know your Print Subscription Account number please contact
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.