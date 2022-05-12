Exum Lyle Jr. 66, formerly of Decatur, passed away Friday, May 6, 2022 at Huntsville Hospital. The funeral was held at Jackson Chapel CME Church Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Burial followed in Rocky Hill cemetery. Jackson Memory Funeral Home assisted the family.
