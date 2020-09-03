Tim Terry, 63, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020, at Decatur Morgan Hospital. Funeral was Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Lawrence Funeral Home. Burial was in Courtland City Cemetery.
Tim was the husband of Judith Goodwin.
