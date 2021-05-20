Ronnie O. Corum, 59, passed away Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at UAB Hospital. Funeral was Saturday, May 15, 2021, at Lawrence Funeral Home with burial in Bald Knob Cemetery.
Ronnie was married to Essie Corum.
