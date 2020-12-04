Vera Bradford Rose, HATTON

Vera Bradford Rose, 94, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Lauderdale Christian Nursing Home. Visitation will be from 12:30 to 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 6 at Hatton Church of Christ. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with Chris Miller, Ben Phillips, and Howell Bigham officiating officiating. Burial will be in Moulton Memory Gardens with Lawrence Funeral Home assisting the family.
Born on August 14, 1926 to the late Houston and Beula Bradford, Mrs. Vera graduated from Hatton High School in 1945 and she was a longtime member of Hatton Church of Christ.
Survivors include her daughter, Sandra Terry (Starlon); son, Charles Rose (Shelby); grandchildren, Stacy Rose, Dana Rose Patterson (Jamie), Lana Terry (Jason), Jared Terry (Krisee), and Jennifer Terry Ward (J.R.); great-grandchildren, Chase Rose, Ella Rose, Ben Patterson, Daniell Patterson Hargett (Spencer), Savanna Terry Rutherford (Thomas), Bentley Terry, Jackson Terry (Isabella), Eli Terry, Sydney Ward, Gracie Ward, and Ashton Ward; great great-grandson, Rowan Ward; sisters-in-law, Shirley Rose Brackin, Mildred Bradford, and Lucy Rose.
Mrs. Vera was preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin “Buddy” Rose; parents; brothers, Grady, Gurnia, Aaron, and Braxton Bradford; sisters, Lilliam Harville, Myrtle Thrasher, Lula Rutherford, Flora Smith, her twin sister, Era Peebles, and Etoil Allen.
Pallbearers will be Stacy Rose, Jared Terry, J.R. Ward, Jason Terry, Jamie Patterson, Bentley Terry, Ben Patterson, and Chase Rose. Honorary pallbearers are Jackson Terry, Eli Terry, Ashton Ward, Thomas Rutherford, and Spencer Hargett.
The family extends special thanks to her sitter, Kay Hallmark and the staff at Lauderdale Christian Nursing Home who had become her family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hatton Church of Christ Building Fund.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.