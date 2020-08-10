Margaret Ann Jones, MOULTON

Margaret Ann Jones, 73, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020, at her residence. A graveside service will be at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Moreland Cemetery, Houston, Alabama with Bro. Dennis Steward officiating and Lawrence Funeral Home assisting the family. Burial will be in Moreland Cemetery.
Margaret was a loving mother and grandmother, her family was her life. Where her family was is where she wanted to be. Mrs. Jones loved the Lord and served Him for many years while she was able and continued through her sickness.
Survivors include her husband of fifty-four years, Dayton Jones; one daughter, Melissa Patterson (Barry); one grandson, Clay Patterson (Rebecca); and one granddaughter, Mallory Patterson; and one brother, W. H. “Buddy” Smith.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hoyt and Mildred Smith.
Pallbearers will be Clay Patterson, Joey Dike, Randy Riddle, Jody Jones, Tod Smith, Bill Barrett, Glenn Copeland, and Ronnie Locke.
The family extends special thanks to Hospice of the Valley and all of her caregivers.
