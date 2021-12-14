Betty Jean Richardson, MOULTON

Betty Jean Richardson, 76, of Moulton passed away Sunday, December 12, 2021 at her residence. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. till 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at Corinth Missionary Baptist Church with Bro. Larry Dyar, Bro. Hollis Retherford and Bro. Tim Box officiating. Burial will be in Corinth Church Cemetery.
Betty was born October 19, 1945 to David and Lucille Corum. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. Betty was a member of Corinth Missionary Baptist Church. She loved being outside and working in her flowers. Her hobby was quilting and she also helped Fred work on the farm. Betty loved spending time with her great grandkids.
Survivors include her husband of fifty eight years, Fred (Honey) Richardson; three daughters, Denise Ray (Joe Collier), Brenda Ratliff (Donnie) and Belinda Fike (Danny); five grandchildren, Dusty Richardson (Maddie), Tiffany Proctor (Shonn), Heather Moody, Shaun Richardson (Haley) and Austin Richardson; five great grandchildren, Presley Richardson, Remi Richardson, Russ Proctor, Andie Richardson and Parker Richardson; and two sister-n-laws, Nancy Corum and Linda Woodruff (Tony).
She was preceded in death by her parents, David and Lucille Corum; one son, Roger Richardson; and one grandson, Casey Richardson; two sisters, Jane Hamilton (Wayne) and Mary Sue Cartee (Richard); one brother, Roger Corum; and one son-n-law, David Ray.
Pallbearers will be Dusty Richardson, Shaun Richardson, Austin Richardson, Shonn Proctor, Jonathan Corum and Kody Petruna. Honorary Pallbearers will be Joe Collier, Donnie Ratliff, Danny Fike, Remi Richardson, Russ Proctor and Parker Richardson.
The family extends special thanks to Dr. Robert Hall and staff, North Alabama Medical Center, Comfort Care Hospice of Decatur.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Comfort Care Hospice of Decatur.
Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.
