James Wynn Grimes, 94, of Moulton passed away Thursday, May 20, 2021 at his residence. Visitation was from 11: 00 a.m. till 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 23, 2021, at Lawrence Funeral Home Moulton, AL. The funeral service was at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 23, 2021 at Lawrence Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Wayne Turner and Bro. Steve Agee. Burial was in Moulton Memory Gardens Cemetery.
James was a member of Valley Grove Baptist Church, and he was co-owner of Grimes Bros. Auto Parts and Wrecker Service.
Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Margie Hamby Grimes; one daughter, Judy Renegar; one granddaughter, Hollie Lanier Miller (Ricky); five great grandchildren, Maegan Miller Jones (Justin), Stratton Allen Miller (Avery), Kylie Wynn Miller, Kamryn Laine Miller, Loryn Kate Miller; two great great grandchildren Paetyn Blaire Brown and Allison James Jones.
He was preceded in death by his son, Stacey Jerome Grimes, by his parents, Jim and Adania Grimes; four brothers, Price Grimes, Robert Grimes, Addison Grimes, and Ferman Grimes; one sister, Nancy Hale Boyles; and son in law, Joe Renegar.
Pallbearers were Ricky Miller, Stratton Miller, Greg Grimes, Preston Grimes, Cody Grimes, Doyle Grimes, Heath Grimes, and Eric Grimes.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Valley Grove Baptist Church.
Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.
