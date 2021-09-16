Stanley Norton, 86, passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021. A graveside service was held Sunday, September 12, 2021, at Elmwood Cemetery with Jackson Memory Funeral Home directing.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Lola Faye Norton.
