Jennifer Ann Bledsoe, 61, passed away Friday, July 7, 2023, at her residence. Funeral was Sunday, July 9, 2023, at Parkway Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Marcus Lipscomb officiating. Burial was in Midway Memorial Gardens.
