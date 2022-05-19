Jordan Owens, 29, passed away Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Decatur Morgan Hospital. Funeral was Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Parkway Funeral Home. Burial was in Red Hill Cemetery.
He is survived by his mother, Gale Herring.
