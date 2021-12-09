Barbara Tanksley Walker, 81, passed away Saturday, December 4 2021 at NHC Moulton. Funeral was Tuesday, December 7 2021 with burial in Moulton Memory Gardens. Elliott Brown-Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Barbara Tanksley Walker, 81, passed away Saturday, December 4 2021 at NHC Moulton. Funeral was Tuesday, December 7 2021 with burial in Moulton Memory Gardens. Elliott Brown-Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented