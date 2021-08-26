Alton Way, 82, passed away Sunday, August 22, 2021, at Decatur Morgan Hospital. Graveside serwas held Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at Enon Cemetery with Rev. Windell Callahan officiating and Parkway Funeral Home directing. Burial was in Enon Cemetery.
Alton Way, 82, passed away Sunday, August 22, 2021, at Decatur Morgan Hospital. Graveside serwas held Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at Enon Cemetery with Rev. Windell Callahan officiating and Parkway Funeral Home directing. Burial was in Enon Cemetery.
