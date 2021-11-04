Brad Kelley, 51, passed away Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at home. VFuneral was Friday, October 29 at Lawrence Funeral Home with Bro. Hollis Retherford officiating. Burial was in Providence Cemetery.
Brad was married for 32 years to Ammie Kelley.
Brad Kelley, 51, passed away Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at home. VFuneral was Friday, October 29 at Lawrence Funeral Home with Bro. Hollis Retherford officiating. Burial was in Providence Cemetery.
Brad was married for 32 years to Ammie Kelley.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented