Homer Lynn Griffin, MOULTON

Homer Lynn Griffin, 73, of Moulton went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, December 20, 2020. He was a US Air Force veteran of Vietnam. Homer was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was preceded in death by his parents, Homer George and Helen Leven Griffin; brothers, Jimmy Griffin and Wayne Griffin.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, LaJuan Griffin; four children, Sean Griffin, Michael Griffin (Andy), Shana East (Gene) and Michelle Griffin; one brother, Charles Griffin (Rose); two sisters, Pamela Guy (Arnold) and Phyllis Avery (Bill); one sister-in-law, Mary Griffin; grandchildren, Jackson, Isabella, Liliana, Anthony and Emma and a host of nieces and nephews.
Due to the current circumstances with Covid, the family is having a private graveside. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to the Gideons or charity of your choice.
