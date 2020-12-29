Hoyt Gene Wallace, MOULTON

Hoyt Gene Wallace, 78, passed away on Christmas Day, Friday, December 25, 2020, at NAMC Hospital in Florence. He was born September 23, 1942 in Moulton. Visitation will be Tuesday, December 29, 6-8 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral will be Wednesday, December 30, at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Charles Canterbury and Rev. Dr. Carl Evans officiating. Burial will be in Midway Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Wallace served in the U.S. Army National Guard. He was a member of Liberty United Methodist Church. He was a kind and compassionate man, who loved his family and friends. He worked in maintenance at Solutia, formerly Chemstrand/Monsanto and retired after 31 years of service. He often helped his family and friends when building a new home, he was an excellent electrician. There wasn’t much he couldn’t do. He loved being outside gardening and tinkering with old cars and such. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ottis and Earline (Pruitt) Wallace (Moulton), and a brother, Harold Wallace.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Pamela (Pam) Terry Wallace; one son, Jeremy Wallace (Denise), Moulton; one daughter, Leslie Wallace, Muscle Shoals; grandchildren, Derek, Zeke, Jessie and Daniel Wallace; great-grandchildren, Madison, William, Jacob, Taylin, Kaylee and Seth Wallace; one sister, Doris Dotson (Coy) of Moulton.
Pallbearers are Davy Terry, Jeff Terry, Myles Terry, Colin Terry, Bill Terry and Greg Dotson. Honorary pallbearers are Jimmy Glenn, O.Z. Gillespie, The Romeo Club (R.O.M.E.O), Starlin Shelton and Willard Dee Terry.
