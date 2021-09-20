Tommie Hollingsworth, MOULTON

Tommie Hollingsworth, 97, of Moulton passed away Sunday, September 19, 2021, at Lawrence Medical Center. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. till 2:00 p.m. Thursday, September 23, 2021, at Lawrence Funeral Home with the funeral service immediately following with Rev. Matt Reed officiating. Entombment will be at Moulton Memory Gardens.
She was a loving wife to her late husband, Howard Hollingsworth, and their son, Wayne. Mrs. Hollingsworth retired from the US Postal Service as Post Master. She was involved with The American Legion Auxiliary, Civitan Club, Easter Seals State Board, the Girls State, Alabama Mountain Lakes, NARF, Alzheimers Organization, Lawrence County Health Council, Moulton First United Methodist Church Historian and Photographer, Hall of Fame of Lawrence County Liter Busters, North Alabama Tourism Hall of Fame, Democrat Party Executive Committee, Youth Leadership of Lawrence County, Lions Club, Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce former director and United Way.
Survivors include her son, Wayne Hollingsworth (Cereta); her grandson, David Hollingsworth (Tara); and her grandpuppies, Ozzy and Tua.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Hollingsworth; and her parents, Monroe Baker and Bessie Bowen Baker.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Faye Wilson; her sitter, Charmetrice Young and the nursing staff at Lawrence Medical Center.
Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.