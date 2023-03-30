Angela Elizabeth Lynch, 63, passed away Monday, March 27, 2023. Visitation will be held at Elliott Funeral Home Thursday, March 30, from 6-8 p.m. with the funeral Friday, March 31, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at Elliotts. Burial will be in Bogar Cemetery.
