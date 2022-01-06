Brenda Rushing Young, 81, passed away Sunday, January 2, 2022. Graveside service was held Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Landerville Church of Christ Cemetery with Jesse Reeder officiating. Elliotts Brown-Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
