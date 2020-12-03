Pamela Naylor Grissom, 64, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020, at her residence. A Memorial service is planned for 2:00 p.m. Friday, December 4, 2020, at Lawrence Funeral Home.
Pam was the wife of Danny Grissom.
