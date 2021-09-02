Sarah Nell Jenkins, 80, passed away Saturday, August 28, 2021, at Lawrence Medical Center. Funeral was Monday, August 30, 2021 at Lawrence Funeral Home. Burial was in Moulton Memory Gardens.
Sarah Nell was married to the late Jerry Jenkins.
