Jimmy Ray Sapp, 86, passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022, in Moulton. Funeral was Monday, October 10, 2022, at Fairfield Church of Christ with Ray McWhorter and John Priola officiating and Parkway Funeral Home directing. Burial was in Red Hill Cemetery with Military Honors.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Latest News
- Another long-time Moulton business closes doors after 69 years
- DOJ finds Alabama’s foster care system violates law
- Renovations refresh historic Archives
- Online learning opportunities through Extension to develop and build a business
- Lockheed Martin Space to expand Courtland facility
- Ben Hoksbergen to speak at the LCHC meeting
- Kappa Kappa Iota meets at Ravenwood
- Story Walk for Constitution Week
Most Popular
Articles
- Hatton beats Sheffield to close in on playoffs
- Moulton resident arrested on terrorist threat charge
- Right in the middle of a crazy, busy life – cancer comes calling
- East Lawrence comes up short against Wilson
- Lawrence County falls to East Limestone
- COTS preparations underway
- A Moulton teen wounded by gunshot in Trinity remains at UAB Hospital
- Police Chief thanks community
- Davis announces candidacy for commissioner
- Russell Coffey Jr., MOULTON
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Latest e-Edition
PLEASE NOTEThe Moulton Advertiser E-edition is now only available to Print Subscribers at no additional charge. In order to access the E-Edition you will have to Register on our website by creating an E-Edition Account: Click Here To Sign Up Once you have created on E-Edition account and are logged in, you will need to enter your Print Subscription account number to validate your account. Validation is a one-time process. To view the E-Edition after validation, simply log back into our website by using the E-Edition account information that you created. If you do not know your Print Subscription Account number please contact
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.