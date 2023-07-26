Graveside service for James "Garland" Warren, age 64, of Trinity, will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 28, 2023, at Midway Memorial Gardens with Ethan Alexander officiating and Parkway Funeral Home directing. Guestbook available at www.parkwayfunerals.com.
Mr. Warren passed away Tuesday, July 25, 2023, from a brief battle with cancer. He was born October 18, 1958, in Alabama to William Fennel Warren and Margie Mae Cartee Warren. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Tony Warren. Mr. Warren was a carpenter and graduate of Lawrence County High School.
He is survived by his daughter, Misty Alexander (Ethan); other children and several grandchildren; one brother, Tomey Warren; and one sister, Ann Draper (Lee).
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family would like to express their special gratitude to Brenda and Ray Holt, Kimberly Acklin, Cathleen Hutto, Chasity Johnson, Emily Hood, and Enhabit Hospice for their compassionate care of Mr. Warren.
