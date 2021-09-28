Nathaniel “Bud” Borden, MOULTON

Nathaniel “Bud” Borden, 79, of Moulton passed away Monday, September 27, 2021, at Decatur Morgan Hospital. Visitation will be from 12 noon to 2 p.m. on Friday, October 1, 2021, at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with Bro. Steve Agee officiating. Burial will be in Moulton Memory Gardens.
Born on September 12, 1942 to the late James and Ora Mae Bunnell Borden, Bud was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. He was a dedicated serviceman for many years with Vaughan Gas.
Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Joan Borden; children, Gail Borden, Steven Borden (Vickey); grandchildren, Mallory Pike, Megan Belew (Jonathan), Jesse Borden; great-grandsons, Stetson and Sterling Belew; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Bud was preceded in death by his parents; and eleven brothers and sisters.
Pallbearers will be Jesse Borden, Jonathan Belew, Titus Dotson, Robert Sappington, Nick Coan, and Mike Tanksley. Honorary pallbearers are Cline Borden, Billy Borden, Gary Horton, Bobby Horton, Larry Terry, Mark Rose.
Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.
