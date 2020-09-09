Private graveside service for Paul Hansel Aldridge, 83, of Moulton was held at Red Hill Cemetery with O. D. Bowling officiating and Parkway Funeral Home directing. Mr. Aldridge, who died Thursday, September 3, 2020, at NHC Moulton where he was already under hospice care for severe dementia and other health issues when he contracted Covid-19. He was born, April 19, 1937, to Paul Blevins Aldridge and Maudie Taylor Aldridge. He was a member of Moulton Church of Christ, and the Lawrence County Republican Party. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, Alabama football, and watching Fox news. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Martha Vest Aldridge; brother, Rodney Aldridge; sister, Jane Aldridge Lee.
Survivors include, daughters, Cassandra (Mark) Yeager and Sabrina Aldridge Smith; sisters, Joan Aldridge Alred, Rachel Aldridge Parrish, and Anita Aldridge Long; grandchildren, Anna (Nick) Brakefield, Mark (Samantha) Yeager, Joe Yeager, Sean Alex Smith; great-grandchildren, Katharine Brakefield and Avery Yeager.
