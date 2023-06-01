Gary Douglas Jeffreys, 72, passed away Monday, May 29, 2023, at Bill Nichols State Veterans Home in Alexander City, AL. The graveside service will be at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, June 2, 2023, at Hardshell Cemetery with Lawrence Funeral Home directing.
Gary Douglas Jeffreys, 72, passed away Monday, May 29, 2023, at Bill Nichols State Veterans Home in Alexander City, AL. The graveside service will be at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, June 2, 2023, at Hardshell Cemetery with Lawrence Funeral Home directing.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.