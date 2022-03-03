Reda Alexander, 81, passed away Saturday, February 26, 2022 at NHC.Funeral was Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Parkway Funeral Home with James Bryant and Ken Johnson officiating. Burial was in Alexander Welborn Cemetery.
Reda Alexander, 81, passed away Saturday, February 26, 2022 at NHC.Funeral was Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Parkway Funeral Home with James Bryant and Ken Johnson officiating. Burial was in Alexander Welborn Cemetery.
