Kenneth Jones, 62, of Dayton, Ohio, formerly of Town Creek passed away Tuesday, June 7, 2022. There will be a graveside service at Jones Cemetery, Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Jackson Memory Funeral Home is assisting the family.
