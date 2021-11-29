Linda J. Harris, 69, of Hillsboro passed away Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at North Alabama Medical Center. Visitation was from 11 a.m. till 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at the Cowboy Church of Colbert County. The funeral service followed at 1 p.m. at the church with Truman Sutton officiating. Burial was in Penny Cemetery. Lawrence Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include her husband of 48 years, Larry Harris; sons, Wayne “Buddy” Dotson (Amy), Bryan Harris (Sandra); grandchildren, Dustin, Levi, Will, Blake, and Destiny; four great grandchildren; sisters, Ruby Jean Thompson (Kenneth) and Judy Underwood (Donald).
Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Ruby Goodwin; great-granddaughter, Zoey; and three brothers and one sister.
Pallbearers were her grandsons.
The family extends special thanks to the nurses and staff of Hospice of North Alabama and North Alabama Medical Center for their wonderful care for Linda.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cowboy Church building fund. Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.
