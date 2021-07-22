Geraldine Norton, 84, passed away Thursday, July 15, 2021, at Lauderdale Christian Nursing Home. Funeral was Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Lawrence Funeral Home. Burial was in Moulton Memory Gardens.
Geraldine was married to the late Luther Norton.
Geraldine Norton, 84, passed away Thursday, July 15, 2021, at Lauderdale Christian Nursing Home. Funeral was Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Lawrence Funeral Home. Burial was in Moulton Memory Gardens.
Geraldine was married to the late Luther Norton.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.