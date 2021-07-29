Thomas Burl Wallace, 83, of Danville, passed away on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Visitation will be on Friday, July 30, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 12:00 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home with Ronald Davis speaking and Larry Davis officiating. Burial will be in Midway Memorial Gardens.
Burl (Thomas) is survived by his wife, Jo Wallace; sons, Steve Wallace (Wanda) and Jesse Wallace (Monica); sisters, Betty Tenhover, Vivian Kent (Oscar) and Naomia Terry; grandson, Blake Abernathy; great granddaughter, Kali Abernathy and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Winnie Wallace; brothers, Wendell Wallace and Veto Wallace, Jr. and sister, Violene Mizell.
Burl loved the Lord and fishing. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Pallbearers will be Blake Abernathy, Mark McCleskey, Phil Jenkins, Adam Dunlap, Zeke Black and Lynn Crosslin.
