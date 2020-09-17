Debbie McCreless Kerby, 64, of Hatton graduated into heaven on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at North Alabama Medical Center. There will be a private graveside service with Lawrence Funeral Home assisting the family.
Debbie was born April 1, 1956. She retired after 34 years as a third grade elementary school teacher. She loved her family, her friends and especially her East Lawrence Eagles co-workers.
Survivors include her loving husband of 29 years Wayne Kerby; her two sisters, Susan McCreless and Sandy Moore; and children: Athena Harrison (Shane), Jeremy Kerby (Jennifer), Leslie Belue (Chad), and Joshua Kerby; grandchildren, Brennon Harrison (Magen), Madalyne Harrison, Chandler and Charlee Kerby, Tristan, Jennason, Easton, Patton, Kelton Hammell, Hannah and Houston Belue and Brodie Kerby, and sister in law Judy Crisler (Greer), aunts, uncle and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, AC “Tip” McCreless and Mary Smith McCreless.
Pallbearers will be Jeremy and Joshua Kerby, Chad Belue, Shane and Brennon Harrison and Tristan and Easton Hammell.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimers Association or American Cancer Society.
Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.
