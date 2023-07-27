Janie Arvellia (Bolan) Bryant, 76, passed away Sunday, July 23, 2023, at her residence. Graveside service was Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at Bald Knob Cemetery with Rev. Brent Gillespie officiating and Parkway Funeral Home directing.
