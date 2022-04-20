Stephanie Brauchle, 36, passed away Friday, April 15, 2022, at her residence. No services are planned at this time. Parkway Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Stephanie Brauchle, 36, passed away Friday, April 15, 2022, at her residence. No services are planned at this time. Parkway Funeral Home is assisting the family.
She is survived by her husband, Peter Brauchle.
