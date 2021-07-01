Janice McCreless Green, 74, passed away Friday, June 25, 2021. Funeral was Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Lawrence Funeral Home with Brother Jeff Fleming and Ricky Hood officiating.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Fred Green.
