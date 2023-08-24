Timothy “Tim” Paul White, 63, passed away Thursday, August 17, 2023, at his residence. Funeral was Saturday, August 19, 2023, at Lebanon Church of God with Jeff Melson and Bro. Royce Shelton officiating. Burial was inLebanon Cemetery in Danville.
