L.O. Roberson Jr., 88, passed away Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at his residence. Graveside service was Saturday, July 23, 2022 at Rock Springs Cemetery with Rev. Scott Hagood officiating and Lawrence Funeral Home directing.
