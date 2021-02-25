Robert Earl (Speedy) Brackin, 52, passed away Monday, February 22, 2021 at his residence. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Lawrence Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Speedy is survived by his sister, Charlotte Mears.
