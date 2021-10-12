Linda Smith, MOULTON

Linda Kay Blackwell Smith, 77, passed from this life on September 30, 2021, at North Alabama Medical Center in Florence. Services were held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at Jones and Son Chapel in Richton. The service was officiated by her nephew, Pastor Gary Gleason with burial following in Runnelstown Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Dakota Smith, Tristan Smith, Michael Smith, Mike Blackwell, Paul Wayne Clark, Michael Walters, Michael Gleason, Lucas Gleason, Tyler Adams and Jason Blackwell.
Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, William Edward “Bookie” Smith; father, Luther Lewis Blackwell; mother, Sarah Thelma Brown Blackwell; sisters, Ruth Gayle Blackwell and Corinne Blackwell Gleason, and brother, Luther Ray Blackwell.
She is survived by her five sons, Eddie (Cheri) Smith of Moulton, AL, Marty (Dorothy) Smith of Petal, MS, Joey (Antonio) Hughes Smith of Atlanta, GA, Jamie (Wendy) Smith of Moulton, AL, Jody Smith of Huntsville, AL; grandchildren, Alisa (Matt) Thompson, Andy Hockenberry, April (Tyler) Adams, Ashley (Steven) Sivley, Dakota Smith, Tristan (Alexandra) Smith, Averi Smith, Leah (Dakota) Millwood; great-grandchildren Samara Williams, Michael Smith, Micaylah Smith, Taytum Adams, Shiloh Sivley, Gideon Sivley, Parker Adams, Holden Adams, Elijah Smith, William Millwood, Lucille Smith, Hudson Millwood; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Smith was born on February 3, 1944 to Luther Lewis and Sarah Thelma Blackwell in Meridian, Mississippi. She was from Runnelstown, Mississippi. She was a beloved and devoted wife, mother, “Nana”, and aunt and a mother to five sons. She had a love for music and taught all her sons to sing and play instruments. Her family was “the most important thing in her life.” She was a graduate of the PRCC nursing program and loved her career as a nurse.
Jones and Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.